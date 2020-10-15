Nike and Adidas both launch sneakers in honor of Día de Muertos

The two biggest sneaker brands in the world, Nike and Adidas, are both celebrating Día de Muertos this year by launching collections inspired by the holiday.

This isn’t the first year Nike has paid tribute to Day of the Dead with their sneakers. After bringing back the “Day of the Dead” SB Dunk colorway on a Kyrie 4 in 2018 and releasing a three-sneaker pack last year, the company has four sneakers on the way for 2020. This time around, the shoe models receiving the festive treatment include the Air Jordan 1, Air Max 90, Blazer Mid, and DBreak Type.

Each of the sneakers’ colorway takes notes from the handmade papel picado (perforated paper) crafts and flowers used on ofrendas (altars) to celebrate the Mexican holiday. Specifically, the yellow shade of the Mexican marigold flower is used as a thread to tie the collection together. Other details include premium features like waxed laces and cracked leather.

Alongside the juxtapositions and contrasting textures, the pack focuses on intrinsic colors, patterns, and materials and employs Marigold — the traditional Mexican flower — as a collecting thread throughout the pack and apparel. A tradition that serves as a reminder of heritage, the Día de Muertos Collection also connects back to the notion of family and has “Para Mi Familia” on the DBreak Type heel, the toe of the Air Jordan 1 and the tee and hoodie graphics.

The full 2020 Day of the Dead collection is available now in Mexico on SNKRS and received a global launch on October 15. .

Adidas is also launching something special for the holiday, which traditionally takes place from October 31st-November 2nd

One of the sneakers that will be part of the collection is the adidas D.O.N. Issue #2. The adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 Day of The Dead comes covered in an off-white hue with all over the mesh and synthetic constructed upper along with colorful, traditional artwork associated with the holiday. The sugar skull on the toe, a spider web on the medial side panel, and pops of green on the laces and tongue branding go perfectly with the tri-colored three stripes on the medial midsoles, and a translucent outsole with more graphics.

The adidas D.O.N. Issue #2 that is expected to release later this month, closer to Día de Muertos.



The Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) is a Mexican holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, in particular the Central and South regions, and by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere.



The multi-day holiday involves family and friends gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and helping support their spiritual journey. In Mexican culture, death is viewed as a natural part of the human cycle. Mexicans view it not as a day of sadness but as a day of celebration because their loved ones awaken and celebrate with them.

