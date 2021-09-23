Lele Pons shared humbling photos of herself from her high school days

Lele Pons is only 25-years-old and has achieved much success so far. One of the things Pons’ fans love about her is how humble she is and she proved her humility when she took a walk down memory lane on Wednesday night. The singer reminisced about her high school days on her Instagram stories the other night and reminded us all to not take ourselves too seriously.

The YouTube star said on her stories, “So I just got a little bit emotional because I just got my first computer and I found so many old pictures and this is one of them - me with my vine case.” Pons flipped her camera to show a picture of a young Pons doing a kissy face and taking a selfie in a bathroom mirror with a few friends behind her. The 25-year-old laughed at her Vine case on her phone at the time.

In her next slide on her stories, Pons showed another mirror selfie of her younger self with blonde hair giving a kissy face to the camera wearing a white polo shirt. Pons wrote, “Ew high school was not pretty for me,” with a laughing emoji.

Another old photo Pons showed was of her with braces posing cheek to cheek with a male. Pons wrote, “Omgg” with two laughing emojis on the picture.