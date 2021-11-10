Hailey Bieber is Victoria’s Secret latest model while Justin gets into the metaverse

Hailey and Justin Bieber are busier than ever. The couple has been working on a variety of projects, with Hailey becoming the latest Victoria’s Secret model and Justin getting involved on the metaverse, getting ready to perform in a virtual concert through motion capture.
Hailey Bieber signed on to Victoria’s Secret to promote its new limited-edition lingerie line. “I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective - a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way. Looking forward to partnering with VS on this m journey and all to come! 💞,” she wrote.
VSCollective is one of Victoria’s Secret most recent endeavors, focused on diversifying the brand. It’s made up of group of women of different backgrounds and talents, trying to make a difference in the realm of beauty and fashion, challenging longheld stereotypes in the industry. Members include Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, Priyanka Chopra and more. In the photos published by Vicotria’s Secret, Hailey looks amazing, posing in a variety of beautiful outfits.
When it comes to Justin, the singer has been breaking technological barriers with his music. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber will perform a virtual concert of his most recent record, “Justice,” with the help of Wave, a virtual entertainment platform. The concert will feature an avatar of Bieber, which he’ll control through motion capture, and the performance will be screened on real time, allowing fans to interact with Bieber in a new dimension.
“I am a big believer in Wave and love the platform as a new way for me to engage with my fans,” said Bieber in a statement. “I’m excited to be using this technology to bring people together and connect with fans from all over the world. I can’t wait for them to check out this interactive performance.”
The concert will be live-streamed for free on Bieber’s YouTube channel on November 18th.