Hailey Bieber is Victoria’s Secret latest model while Justin gets into the metaverse

Hailey and Justin Bieber are busier than ever. The couple has been working on a variety of projects, with Hailey becoming the latest Victoria’s Secret model and Justin getting involved on the metaverse, getting ready to perform in a virtual concert through motion capture.

Hailey Bieber signed on to Victoria’s Secret to promote its new limited-edition lingerie line. “I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective - a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way. Looking forward to partnering with VS on this m journey and all to come! 💞,” she wrote.

VSCollective is one of Victoria’s Secret most recent endeavors, focused on diversifying the brand. It’s made up of group of women of different backgrounds and talents, trying to make a difference in the realm of beauty and fashion, challenging longheld stereotypes in the industry. Members include Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, Priyanka Chopra and more. In the photos published by Vicotria’s Secret, Hailey looks amazing, posing in a variety of beautiful outfits.