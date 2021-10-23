Hailey Bieber is “heartbroken” over tragedy on Alec Baldwin set

Hailey Baldwin Bieber spoke up about the tragedy that occurred on the set of “Rust,” the film that her uncle, Alec Baldwin, was working on. She said she was “heartbroken for everyone involved.”

©Hailey Baldwin Bieber



She released her statement through her Instagram stories.

Hailey released her statement through an Instagram story. “Sending all my love to the family of Halyna Hutchins. This is a truly unimaginable and devastating tragedy,” she wrote. “My thoughts are also with Joel Souza as he recovers.”

The tragedy occurred this past Thursday. While on set, Alec Baldwin, who produces and stars in “Rust” was shooting a scene where he had to fire a prop gun. When the prop gun was shot, it ended up killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and hurting the film’s director, Joel Souza. Souza was recently released from the hospital.

©GettyImages



Alec Baldwin was involved in the tragic incident.

Hollywood was shaken by this event, with several actors and filmmakers releasing statements about working conditions on set and the safety of everyone involved.“The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today‘s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” said the film’s production in a statement.

A variety of actors have come forward with their defense of Baldwin, emphasizing that this was a tragedy and an accident. Actress Debra Messing criticized media commentator Benny Johnson, who tweeted that “Alec Baldwin kills person with gun, criminal investigation underway“ was the accurate depiction of the incident.

“It is absolutely NOT. A prop gun was handed to him. He used it in the scene. Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured,“ replied Messing.