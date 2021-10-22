Alec Baldwin breaks silence after tragic shooting on movie set

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence after firing a prop gun that tragically killed Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in New Mexico. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the dad of seven tweeted on Friday.

©Getty Images



A prop firearm was discharged on the set of the movie ‘Rust’ on Oct. 21

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family,” he added. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Alec, 63, discharged the “prop firearm” that killed Halyna and wounded director Joel Souza, per the Santa Fe Country Sheriff’s Office (via journalist Cody Alcorn). The Santa Fe New Mexican reported on Thursday that Alec was seen outside of the sheriff’s office headquarters in tears.

©Getty Images



Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was tragically killed

According to IndieWire, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44 sent an email to its membership revealing that “a live single round was accidentally fired on set.”

In a statement, the film’s production company Rust Movie Productions LLC said (via The New York Times): “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”