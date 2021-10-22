World Premiere Of National Geographic Documentary Films' THE FIRST WAVE At Hamptons International Film Festival
Ongoing investigation

Celebrities react to tragic accident on set of Alec Baldwin’s new film

A prop gun handled by Baldwin misfired, killing the film’s cinematographer and injuring the director.

By Maria Loreto -New York

In a tragic unfurling of events, Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun on the set of the film “Rust,” killing the film’s director of photography and injuring the director. Baldwin is starring and producing the project. The cinematographer’s name was Halyna Hutchins and she was 42 years old. The film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, was recently released from the hospital.

The incident has shocked Hollywood at large, with many filmmakers and actors sharing their reactions.

“I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on Archenemy. She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person,” wrote Joe Manganiello.

Baldwin posted his statement on Twitter, sharing how distraught he felt over the tragic accident. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I‘m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

The topic has shocked the film community, with actors, directors, writers, and cinematographers coming forth to share their outrage over the incident and speaking up about the dangers of film sets.

The “Rust” film set has been shut down, with production pausing indefinitely. “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today‘s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department‘s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event,” said the production on a statement released on Thursday.

These types of incidents, while rare, have occurred before. Some years ago, Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s son, was killed by a prop gun on the film set of “The Crow.” The gun was supposed to contain blank rounds but had a bullet lodged in the barrel. Blanks, which are commonly used on film sets, can be deadly when shot within a very close range. The investigation of the incident that took place in the “Rust” film set continues to develop. No charges have been filed yet.

