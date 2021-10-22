Celebrities react to tragic accident on set of Alec Baldwin’s new film

In a tragic unfurling of events, Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun on the set of the film “Rust,” killing the film’s director of photography and injuring the director. Baldwin is starring and producing the project. The cinematographer’s name was Halyna Hutchins and she was 42 years old. The film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, was recently released from the hospital.

The incident has shocked Hollywood at large, with many filmmakers and actors sharing their reactions.

“I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on Archenemy. She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person,” wrote Joe Manganiello.

Baldwin posted his statement on Twitter, sharing how distraught he felt over the tragic accident. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I‘m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

The topic has shocked the film community, with actors, directors, writers, and cinematographers coming forth to share their outrage over the incident and speaking up about the dangers of film sets.

It is absolutely NOT. A prop gun was handed to him . He used it in the scene. Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families. https://t.co/dsUxsofs3F — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 22, 2021

Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021