Celebrities react to tragic accident on set of Alec Baldwin’s new film

In a tragic unfurling of events, Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun on the set of the film “Rust,” killing the film’s director of photography and injuring the director. Baldwin is starring and producing the project. The cinematographer’s name was Halyna Hutchins and she was 42 years old. The film’s director, Joel Souza, 48, was recently released from the hospital.
The incident has shocked Hollywood at large, with many filmmakers and actors sharing their reactions.
“I was so lucky to have had @halynahutchins as my DP on Archenemy. She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person,” wrote Joe Manganiello.
Baldwin posted his statement on Twitter, sharing how distraught he felt over the tragic accident. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I‘m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”
The topic has shocked the film community, with actors, directors, writers, and cinematographers coming forth to share their outrage over the incident and speaking up about the dangers of film sets.
It is absolutely NOT. A prop gun was handed to him . He used it in the scene. Then- a catastrophic event happened where Halnya Hutchins lost her life and Joel Souza was injured. I am praying for all of their families. https://t.co/dsUxsofs3F— Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 22, 2021
Absolutely horrifying and devastating news about cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. My heart goes out to her family.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) October 22, 2021
My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family. What a heartbreaking loss. Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated. Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun That Killed DP and Wounded Director – Variety https://t.co/3apNSUokUb— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 22, 2021
I was on the set of SHOOTER when a cameraman was hit in the forehead with a blank and gushed blood everywhere.— Dara Resnik (she/her) (@BadassMomWriter) October 22, 2021
I was on a set where a crew could easily have gotten hit by a train.
Filmmaking is very dangerous. And we need to care more about that. RIP #HalynaHutchinshttps://t.co/yuS2AzSHUN
RIP Halyna, as Paul said, this is not supposed to happen on any set. I’ve worked with guns and they triple and quadruple check. I also can’t imagine what Alec is going through. It’s unimaginable that this happened. https://t.co/Q1IG08PAN0— Anthony Atamanuik (@TonyAtamanuik) October 22, 2021
The “Rust” film set has been shut down, with production pausing indefinitely. “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today‘s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department‘s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event,” said the production on a statement released on Thursday.
These types of incidents, while rare, have occurred before. Some years ago, Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s son, was killed by a prop gun on the film set of “The Crow.” The gun was supposed to contain blank rounds but had a bullet lodged in the barrel. Blanks, which are commonly used on film sets, can be deadly when shot within a very close range. The investigation of the incident that took place in the “Rust” film set continues to develop. No charges have been filed yet.