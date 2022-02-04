Eiza González shows what’s inside her handbag and asks Gloria Trevi to do the same

Eiza González is one of the most successful Latinas in Hollywood; therefore, everyone would love to know about the things she loves and enjoys the most. The Mexican actress recently opened her handbag for Vogue Mexico to show all the great stuff she carries.

Among the essential things González has handy, and inside her, Versace La Greca Signature Tote is an oversize fluffy hat to protect her hair from London’s weather. According to the actress, she lives in the capital and largest city of England and the United Kingdom, because she is working on a new project.

©Vogue Mexico





González also revealed that she takes her scripts everywhere she goes because she loves reading and building her characters during her free time. In addition, she carries books and a notebook to write down ideas about her roles. According to the star, she hopes to pass down her notes to her kids so they can read about her movies.

©Vogue Mexico





Among the less heavy and bulky items, Eiza has inside her tote bag: throat lozenges, sunglasses, antibacterial gel, a toothbrush, a cell phone, a battery, and a lip balm that reminds her about her mom Glenda Reyna.

©GettyImages



Actress Eiza Gonzalez and Glenda Reyna pose during the ‘Baby Driver’ Mexico City premier at Cinemex Antara Polanco on July 26, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico.

After taking everything out of her purse —including a black sock — the actress revealed that she would like to know what was inside Gloria Trevi’s bag. “You know who I would love to know what she has in her bag, Gloria Trevi? I feel like she must have a thousand strange things, things for her voice,” González said.