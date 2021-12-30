Eiza Gonzalez WOWs us again with sizzling Christmas holiday bikinis [PHOTOS]

Eiza González, one of our favorite Latinas in Hollywood, took to Instragram to post a set of pics in which she looked drop dead gorgeous wearing different bikinis.

The 31 year old Godzilla vs. Kong actress appears to be taking a beach vacation with a bestie. While it is unclear where they are, the two appear to be close.

Eiza shared a photo of her and her friend sitting closely together with their arms around each other. In that photo, she wore a blue bikini bottom, cream top and flowered fisherman hat. Both looking beautiful and sexy.

©Eiza González





With an aqua clear ocean behind her, Eiza also posted a full body shot wearing a green and yellow tied dyed bikini, which highlighted her truly flawless figure.

©Eiza González



Eiza González shows off her flawless phisique

The Mexican actress who recently broke up with her boyfriend Paul Rabil, didn’t just shared those photos, the IG slide included two other biniki shots exposing her toned abs.