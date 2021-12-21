Eiza González has moved to the heart of New York and has a gorgeous luxury tower rental. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom corner unit is above the 50th floor of the luxury high rise, and the Mexican actress has beautiful views of the city through its floor-to-ceiling windows. Plus, she has amazing amenities inside the tower like a gym, an indoor lap pool, two large outdoor pools, a spa, a billiards lounge, a cafe, a private park, a basketball court, and even a pet spa. Check out the apartment and some of the amenities below.