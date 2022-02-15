Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia are celebrating their first Valentine's Day together, and they are sharing the love they have for each other with the world. Especially Alejandro, who wrote a beautiful love letter pouring out his feelings for the girl who stole his heart. Inspired, Rauw wrote about the plans he has for their future with and how he will do anything to protect her.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!