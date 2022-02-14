Valentine’s Day: How animals across the world are celebrating the romantic day

Animals across the world are celebrating Valentine’s Day! It’s that time of the year again, and while everyone is buying chocolates and roses, animals are also joining the celebration with special treats from their zookeepers.

Meet this adorable giraffe couple, 11-year-old Bashu and 7-year-old Luna, who live at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo and received a sweet surprise, presented with their favorite meal of willow and cotoneaster branches.

Another couple who celebrated with a special date is Manny and Pixie, two beautiful warty pigs, excited to share a delicious treat of carrots, sweet potatoes and apples.

©ZSL Whipsnade Zoo





Over at London Zoo, animals were also surprised, including a couple of lions, Arya and Bhanu, sharing a playdate and having fun with decorative hearts, covered with their favorte spicy scent.

Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo threw a party for their adorable sloths, sun bears and otters, that included some food and games to enjoy.

©ZSL Whipsnade Zoo





This romantic holiday is also an opportunity to play matchmakers, as team leader Donovan Glyn revealed that it’s important to encourage animals at the zoo to know each other, as part of their conservation breeding programs.

“Hopefully our ‘romantic dinners’ will encourage our animals to get to know each other better, and if we are lucky, we will hear the pitter-patter of tiny hooves in the not-so-distant future!”