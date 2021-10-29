George Lopez guest stars on hit series ‘Victor and Valentino’ in Celebration of Día de los Muertos

George Lopez will guest star on Cartoon Network’s Imagen Award-nominated hit series, Victor and Valentino. On Monday, Nov. 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT, you and your family and come together to enjoy Lopez voicing the cartoon version of Jose Guadalupe Posada, known for being the creator of the Calavera illustrations widely associated with Día de los Muertos.

If you and yours would like to rewatch the full episode of “Finding Posada,” it will also be available on Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Victor and Valentino is a supernatural adventure comedy that follows two half-brothers who spend a summer with their grandma in Monte Macabre. In this small and mysterious town, the myths and legends of Mesoamerican folklore come to life.

“Finding Posada” tells the story of Grandma Chata, who leaves it to Victor and Valentino to decorate their family ofrenda for Monte Macabre’s Día de los Muertos festival. When they set out to win the grand prize for “Best Ofrenda,” they enlist the help of legendary artist Jose Guadalupe Posada himself!

Día de Muertos is a Catholic holiday celebrated in Mexico and elsewhere who observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. The two-day festivities (November 1 and November 2) involves prayers, ofrendas, parades, cookouts, and more. It is unknown the exact period this tradition started; however, some Mexican academics believe it has indigenous pre-hispanic roots, while others think that it might be a 20th-century tradition adapted from Spain to encourage Mexican nationalism.

In other Spanish-speaking countries, the festivity is part of the Hispanic Catholic festival and is commonly called Día de Los Muertos, or Día de Los Fieles Difuntos. The observance in Mexico has become a national symbol; therefore, in 2008, a committee requested to UNESCO the adoption of an agenda to declare the tradition an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

