Eugenio Derbez talks Día de Muertos and his partnership with PATRÓN in this exclusve interview

There are a lot of people that don’t know what it is or compare it to Halloween. How did you describe it to Aitana so that she knew how special it was?

Exactly. I told her in Mexico of course we celebrate Halloween too, but we have another kind of Mexican Halloween that’s called Dia de Muertos. We have this big party to remember the people who left before us. And for example, my daughter didn‘t know my mother and my father. So I wanted her to know them pretty well. I mean, she probably saw a picture of them at some time but I took this opportunity to tell her stories about my dad and about my mom and how my relationship was with them. And it was very interesting. She was really excited about hearing stories of her grandpa, and grandma. And I told her that in Mexico, instead of people crying about the dead we have this beautiful party. There’s a beautiful place, in Mexico- it‘s a small town near Mexico city called Mixquit and although it’s small in size, they hugely celebrate Dia de Los Muertos. Every single house in the town has an altar and they open their doors to everyone. So the town gets extremely crowded and everyone goes to a big party in the cemetery that‘s at the end of the main street. Everyone sits on top of the graves and eats Mexican food, like mole, rice, chicken, beans, tortillas, there’s mariachi playing music and everyone is sharing food. It’s a big party with music and everyone is sharing experiences and food- everything. So I wanted my daughter to know about this beautiful tradition and hopefully one day I will be able to take her to Mexico to see the real Dia de Los Muertos.