The very Mexican snack Salma Hayek sneaked to the 2023 Golden Globes

The star paired her custom crystal-embroidered Gucci gown with a tamarind bar

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Salma Hayek paired her custom crystal-embroidered Gucci gown with a Pulparindo and two marzipan (mazapán) at the 2023 Golden Globes. The Puss in Boots: The Last Wish star turned heads because of her beautiful beaded and fringed dress and because she arrived on the gray carpet holding the delicious Mexican snacks.

While speaking to the press, Hayek expressed her happiness because her movie was competing against her friend Guillermo del Toro, and she was proud that they all were nominated.

Salma Hayek attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Due to her enthusiasm, Salma raised her hand, showing she was holding a pack of the tamarind bar, famous for its tangy combination of salt and powdered chili. In other clips, we also see that next to the Pulparindo are two marzipans (mazapán).

The very Mexican snack Salma Hayek sneaked to the 2023 Golden Globes gray carpet

The 56-year-old actress attended this year’s Golden Globes as a presenter alongside her Puss in Boots costar Harvey Guillen.

(L-R) Harvey Guillen and Salma Hayek attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

While speaking to E!‘s Laverne Cox, Salma said she was “very excited” to be there. “We get to present, and the movie is doing fantastic,” she gushed. “It’s just a lot of fun.”

