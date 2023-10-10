Lauren Sanchez celebrates October Gonzalez’s birthday with sweet photos

Lauren Sanchez is celebrating the birthday of her close friend. She shared a story on Instagram alongside October Gonzalez, Tony Gonzalez’s wife. In the past, Sanchez used to be married to Gonzalez, with the two sharing a son named Nikko.

The photo show sthe two kissing eachother on the cheek

The photo was shared on Instagram and showed an instant photo of the two kissing each other’s cheeks in a photo booth. “Happy birthday,” wrote Sanchez. “I love you SO SO much,” she said, adding on multiple heart emojis.

Sanchez has long been open about her previous relationships and how important it is to maintain a good bond with her past partners, especially if kids are involved. Sanchez has three kids from previous relationships, Nikko, Evan, and Ella, the latter two whom she had with her ex Patrick Whitesell.

Tony Sanchez is a retired football player

Sanchez’s relationship with her exes is something that her kids admire

In conversation with The Wall Street Journal, Sanchez has discussed how much her kids appreciate the fact that she maintains a good relationship with her ex-partners. “I’m not saying that being best friends with your ex is the end-all be-all,” she said. “But you do need to be able to communicate. I’m so proud of it. My son looks at me, and he’s like, ‘I’m the luckiest boy in the world because I can have Thanksgiving with both my parents and they don’t have to be married.’”

Sanchez is currently engaged to Jeff Bezos, with the two sharing seven children from previous relationships.

