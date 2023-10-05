Jeff Bezos celebrates his brother Mark’s birthday with a sweet post

Jeff Bezos is sending a shout out to his brother. Bezos took to Instagram to celebrate his brother Mark’s birthday, sharing a photo of the two wearing matching outfits and cowboy hats.

©Jeff Bezos



Jeff and Mark Bezos.

The photo shows Jeff and Mark wearing jeans and black shirts. Both have cowboy hats and are laughing together. “No one makes me laugh harder than you,” reads Jeff’s caption. “Love you and happy birthday, brother!”

Mark Bezos is Jeff’s younger brother. The two have long had a good relationship, even traveling to space together in 2021, aboard Jeff’s Blue Origin spaceship. When discussing why Jeff wanted to bring his brother along to space with him, he provided a succinct answer. “Because we’re closest friends,” he said.

Jeff and Mark’s trip to space

In a video shared on Instagram, Jeff captured the moment Mark learned he was going to space. The clip shows the two having drinks together, with Jeff making him the proposal. “I want you to come to space with me,” he asked. “Are you serious?” said Mark, excited.

“I wasn’t even expecting him to say that he was gonna be on that first flight,” explained Mark later. “When he asked me to go along... I was just awestruck. What a remarkable opportunity not only to have this adventure but to do it with my best friend,” he said. The mission was Blue Origin’s first space flight with humans onboard. Aside from including the brothers on their first space trip, it also included the oldest and youngest people to ever fly to space: 82 year old Wally Funk and 18 year old Oliver Daemen.

