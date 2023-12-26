Princess Stephanie’s granddaughter celebrates her first Christmas©Getty Images
Princess Stephanie’s granddaughter celebrates her first Christmas

Louis and Marie became parents in April of 2023

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Baby’s first Christmas! Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s son Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie Ducruet celebrated their first Christmas with their daughter Victoire this year. Marie marked the holiday on Dec. 25 with a snapshot of herself, Louis and their baby girl wearing matching gingerbread printed pajamas, while their dog Pancake wore a bandanna with the same print.

“Merry Christmas from the four of us 🎄✨🎁🎀,” she captioned the picture.


Louis and Marie became parents this past April. Victoire, who is Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild, was born on April 4, 2023. Louis’ uncle Prince Albert revealed the baby’s arrival during the Monegasque Red Cross graduation ceremony.

Six months after welcoming her daughter, Marie penned a tribute to her “coquinette,” writing (translated to English): “6 months already that you fill me with happiness (even though I’m tired 😅). You’re a little angel fallen from heaven, a baby love, we couldn’t have hoped for better ❤️.”

Marie and Louis' daughter is Princess Stephanie of Monaco's first grandchild
Marie and Louis’ daughter is Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s first grandchild

She added, “Our lives aren’t the same, it’s changed for the better ✨ I can’t wait to see you grow day by day, even though time goes too fast - I love you my doll ❤️.”

Last month, Marie shared pictures of her daughter in an Instagram carousel to commemorate Thanksgiving. Alongside the post, Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law wrote, “It’s thanksgiving! And this year, I’m very thankful for the family we were able to make, and for all the love that surround us from family and friends 💕.”

