Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law glitters in gold at ball in Monaco

Marie Ducruet made a glittering appearance at the Bal du Centenaire. Princess Stephanie’s daughter-in-law stunned at the charity event on Friday wearing a gold Jenny Packham design. The brand’s “Parisa” gown, which retails for $5,810, features sequin and bead embellishments, and half-length sleeves that give a cape-like effect. It is described by Jenny Packham as a “dramatic golden statement gown.”

©Pascal Le Segretain/ SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images





Marie completed her stunning look with Djula jewlery and an elegant updo. The mom of one took to her Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself from the ball. “Such a wonderful evening yesterday for the Bal du Centenaire, in memory of Prince Rainier III. Finally the completion of many months of work. Thank you @jennypackham for this gorgeous dress and @djulajewelry for the amazing jewelry 💛,” she captioned the image.

©Pascal Le Segretain/ SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images





Marie was accompanied by her husband Louis Ducruet to the ball. Louis’ mother Princess Stephanie, uncle Prince Albert of Monaco and younger sister Camille Gottlieb were also in attendance.

The Bal du Centenaire, in memory of Prince Rainier III, was held at the Casino de Monte-Carlo. According to the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, it was “a tribute to the balls initiated by Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer and honored by the presence of H.S.H. Prince Rainier III, and his wife H.S.H. Princess Grace in Monaco.” The charity evening benefited Fight Aids Monaco, which Princess Stephanie is president of.

©Pascal Le Segretain/ SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images





The ball was a glamorous parents’ night out for Louis and Marie, who became first-time parents this year. The couple welcomed their first child—Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild—Victoire in April.

Earlier this month, Marie celebrated six months with her baby girl. Alongside a photo of herself cradling Victoire, Marie wrote, “My coquinette, 6 months already that you fill me with happiness (even if I’m tired 😅). You’re a little angel fallen from heaven, a baby love, we couldn’t have asked for better ❤️.”

Marie added, “Our life isn’t the same anymore, it’s changed for the better ✨ I can’t wait to watch you grow day by day, even if time goes by too fast - I love you my doll ❤️.”