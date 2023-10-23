Princess Charlene of Monaco put on an animated display as she cheered on South Africa at the Rugby World Cup over the weekend. The royal and her husband Prince Albert attended the semi-final match between South Africa and England in France on Saturday.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother, who was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Africa and moved to South Africa when she was 12, was photographed on her feet and with her arms in the air during the game.

Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture of the Republic of South Africa, shared a photo of the Princess from the match, writing that Charlene “remains very proud of her South African roots.”

While South Africa went on to win the match, the Princess of Wales, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, praised her team following their defeat. On X, formerly Twitter, Catherine wrote: “You can be so proud of yourselves @EnglandRugby. Though it may have been defeat today, you can walk away from this tournament with your heads held high. C.”

