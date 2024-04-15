Beatrice Borromeo and Princess Charlene of Monaco served up style at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters over the weekend. Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice joined his uncle Prince Albert and Princess Charlene at the tennis tournament on Sunday. Beatrice looked courtside chic wearing a short-sleeved jacket featuring buttons with stars. She and Pierre were caught sharing a sweet moment during the match. Charlene was also dressed to the nines on April 14 sporting a striped shirt, navy blazer and white pants. ﻿Scroll to see photos from the Monégasque royal family’s tennis outing...