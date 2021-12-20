Where Queen Elizabeth will celebrate Christmas this year

Like last year, Queen Elizabeth won’t be celebrating Christmas at Sandringham. According to reports, Her Majesty will not be traveling to Norfolk for the holidays. BBC reported on Dec. 20 that the 95-year-old monarch “has cancelled her traditional Christmas in Sandringham in Norfolk, amid concerns about the rising levels of the Omicron variant.”

Per BBC, Buckingham Palace aides described the royal’s decision as a “personal” one that “reflects a precautionary approach.”

Instead of Sandringham, the Queen—who last week canceled her pre-Christmas lunch for the second year in a row—will spend Christmas once again at Windsor. Prince Charles’ mother will reportedly be joined by members of the royal family there.

This Christmas marks Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April. The royal couple spent their final Christmas together at Windsor last year.

In her 2020 Christmas broadcast, the Queen noted that “for many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness.” She said, “Some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family-members distanced for safety, when all they’d really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand. If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.”

The Queen added, “The Bible tells how a star appeared in the sky, its light guiding the shepherds and wise men to the scene of Jesus’s birth. Let the light of Christmas — the spirit of selflessness, love and above all hope — guide us in the times ahead.”