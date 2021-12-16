Queen Elizabeth cancels pre-Christmas lunch

The British royal family won’t be gathering for a pre-Christmas lunch this year. Queen Elizabeth, 95, has canceled the traditional luncheon with her relatives for the second year in a row. ﻿ The decision follows Wednesday’s news that the UK had reported the “highest number of daily Covid cases since the pandemic began.”

Per HOLA! USA’s sister brandHELLO!, it is understood that decision to cancel the lunch “is a precautionary one as it’s felt that too many people’s Christmas arrangements would be put at risk if it went ahead.”

Queen Elizabeth has canceled her pre-Christmas luncheon for the second year in a row

According to HELLO!, royal sources said that while there is “regret that it is cancelled, there is a belief that it is the right thing to do for all concerned”.

The event, which is usually held at Buckingham Palace, was reportedly set to take place next week at Windsor Castle. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the luncheon in the past with their kids.

The Queen traditionally hosts a pre-Christmas lunch for her family

This holiday season marks the monarch’s first Christmas without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April.

Last year, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh celebrated their last Christmas together at Windsor Castle for the first time in over three decades. This year, the monarch will reportedly travel to Sandringham, but HELLO! noted that the Queen’s plans have yet to be confirmed by the palace.