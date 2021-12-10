Princess Charlene shares photos of twins celebrating their birthday: ‘Happy birthday my babies’

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco turned seven on Friday! The twins’ mother Princess Charlene marked her children’s special day with a tribute on her personal Instagram account. Alongside photos of Jacques and Gabriella celebrating with balloons and a cake at the palace, Charlene wrote: “Happy birthday my babies.”
“Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children,” the former Olympic swimmer continued. “I’m truly blessed Love mom❤️.”
The Princely Palace also shared the pictures on Facebook writing, “Happy birthday to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.”
According to People, Charlene has always organized her kids’ birthday parties, but with the Princess away, seeking treatment and concerns over COVID-19, Gabriella and Jacques’ birthday party this year will have a “more homespun feel.” Prince Albert told the magazine that the celebration on Saturday will be attended by four of the twins’ schoolmates as well as several cousins.
The Prince also said that a visit for Jacques and Gabriella to see their mom before the holidays is a priority for the family. “It’s what we most hope for, but there is no definite date at this time,” he said.
Albert confirmed last month that his wife is receiving treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.” He told People that Charlene—who returned to Monaco in November after being grounded in South Africa due to a severe ear, nose, and throat infection that she contracted in May—“was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally.” Albert added, “She was overwhelmed and couldn‘t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”
The Prince noted that Charlene wanted to seek treatment and “knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment.” Albert shared, “She realized herself that she needed help. You can’t force anyone to understand that they need treatment, they have to accept that themselves.“