Princess Charlene shares photos of twins celebrating their birthday: ‘Happy birthday my babies’

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco turned seven on Friday! The twins’ mother Princess Charlene marked her children’s special day with a tribute on her personal Instagram account. Alongside photos of Jacques and Gabriella celebrating with balloons and a cake at the palace, Charlene wrote: “Happy birthday my babies.”

“Thank you God for blessing me with such wonderful children,” the former Olympic swimmer continued. “I’m truly blessed Love mom❤️.”

The Princely Palace also shared the pictures on Facebook writing, “Happy birthday to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.”

According to People, Charlene has always organized her kids’ birthday parties, but with the Princess away, seeking treatment and concerns over COVID-19, Gabriella and Jacques’ birthday party this year will have a “more homespun feel.” Prince Albert told the magazine that the celebration on Saturday will be attended by four of the twins’ schoolmates as well as several cousins.