Princess Charlene marks return to Monaco with post on Instagram

Monday was a “happy day” for Princess Charlene! The former Olympic swimmer reunited with her husband Prince Albert and children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, on Nov. 8. The mom of two marked her long-awaited return to Monaco with a post on her personal Instagram account. Sharing a photo of herself with her family, Charlene wrote: “Happy day today,” adding, “Thank you all for keeping me strong !! ❤ .”

The mom of two also shared the post on her Instagram Story writing, “Happy Day today.”

Charlene was welcomed back to Monaco by her husband, twins and sister-in-law Princess Stephanie on Nov. 8. The royal had been grounded in Africa since contracting a severe ear, nose, and throat infection back in May.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa revealed in June that Charlene’s medical team had instructed the Princess not to travel back to Monaco because she still had to undergo and recover from more procedures. Charlene underwent her final operation on Oct. 8.

In a video released by the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa on Monday, Charlene shared a message before departing from King Shaka International Airport. “It has been, obviously, a very challenging time to be here, but at the same time it has been wonderful being back in South Africa,” she said.

The Princess added, “I’d like to thank the doctors in South Africa who’ve done a tremendous job in helping me and I’m so looking forward to getting back to my children. And thank you, South Africa. Thank you, everyone, and God bless you.”