Gisele Bündchen takes the kids to a pumpkin patch; Tom Brady talks about adversities

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s ﻿reported divorce has made it all eyes on the couple. On Saturday, the model was photographed taking their kids Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old Vivian Lake ﻿to a pumpkin patch in Miami.

They were all smiles as they picked out the best-looking gourd for the spooky season.

Bündchen and Brady have not spoken directly about their reported breakup, but they have been leaving what seems like clues. The model recently reacted to Jay Shetty’s post about inconsistency in relationships, leaving prayer hand emojis.

For Brady, on the “Let’s Go!” Podcast episode published Monday, the athlete talks about life’s adversities. “If you look at a loser mentality, you do quit when it gets hard, you do quit when things don’t go your way, and I think the beautiful part about life is the adversities challenge you to figure out who you really are,” he said, per For News. The Bucc’s are not currently doing that great on the field.

He went on to make an analogy about car crashes. “I always think that there are people, you know, when you have a car crash, there’s people that run to the car crash, there are people that run away from the car crash,” he said. “And really, when it comes down to it, you want to be with the people who run to it, that are trying to fix it and solve it. The last thing you want is for people to run away. ”

“Everyone can be there during the parades, everyone can be there when everyone is telling you how great you are. Who are you when things aren’t great? Who are you when things don’t go your way?” Brady continued.