Gisele Bündchen takes the kids to a pumpkin patch; Tom Brady talks about adversities

Is Tom just talking about football?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s ﻿reported divorce has made it all eyes on the couple. On Saturday, the model was photographed taking their kids Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old Vivian Lake ﻿to a pumpkin patch in Miami.


Gisele Bündchen takes the kids to a pumpkin patch©GrosbyGroup

They were all smiles as they picked out the best-looking gourd for the spooky season.


Gisele Bündchen takes the kids to a pumpkin patch©GrosbyGroup

Bündchen and Brady have not spoken directly about their reported breakup, but they have been leaving what seems like clues. The model recently reacted to Jay Shetty’s post about inconsistency in relationships, leaving prayer hand emojis.

For Brady, on the “Let’s Go!” Podcast episode published Monday, the athlete talks about life’s adversities. “If you look at a loser mentality, you do quit when it gets hard, you do quit when things don’t go your way, and I think the beautiful part about life is the adversities challenge you to figure out who you really are,” he said, per For News. The Bucc’s are not currently doing that great on the field.

 

He went on to make an analogy about car crashes. “I always think that there are people, you know, when you have a car crash, there’s people that run to the car crash, there are people that run away from the car crash,” he said. “And really, when it comes down to it, you want to be with the people who run to it, that are trying to fix it and solve it. The last thing you want is for people to run away. ”

“Everyone can be there during the parades, everyone can be there when everyone is telling you how great you are. Who are you when things aren’t great? Who are you when things don’t go your way?” Brady continued.


Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers©GettyImages

The Buccaneers quarterback, who recently said retirement is not in his imminent future, went on to say he has never quit on anything in his life. “Like I said, I don’t quit. There is not quit in this team. I have never had any quit in my life, in my body. I’ve never quit on anything- I’ve always tried as hard as I could to over come the adversities that you’re facing and that’s what we are going to continue to do as we move throughout the season,” he explained.

The remarks come after was his ex Bridget Moynahan shared a cryptic quote about relationship breakups.

