Tom Brady focuses on spending time with his son Jack amid divorce rumors with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is focusing on spending time with his kids amid rumors about his estranged relationship with wife Gisele Bündchen.

The 45-year-old Tampa Bay quarterback took to social media to share a sweet moment with his 15-year-old son Jack, revealing that they had a great night together.

“Great win and a perfect night,” Brady wrote, referring to the game against the Atlanta Falcons. The pair looked casual while fishing in Florida, wearing matching shirts, shorts and sneakers.

The celebrity couple share 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian, and it seems they have taken some time apart, as a close source to Giselle revealed to People that she “is done” with their marriage.

“She feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired,” the source said, adding that she “ feels bad for the kids.”

“Things always seem to go his way. He works hard; he’s a good guy, and he hasn’t had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts,” the insider declared.

It was also reported that Brady “feels very hurt by her,” and that the situation it’s “complicated” and “there’s a lot more to it.”

The source continued, “She is playing offense, and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly; he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”