Tom Brady is having a hard time thinking about starting a life away from Gisele Bündchen

A divorce is never easy! And it seems Tom Brady is having a hard time starting a life away from Gisele Bündchen. A source close to the 45-year-old quarterback revealed that he is broken. “It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” the insider told People. “He feels very hurt by her.”

Reports of trouble between Brady and Bündchen began when the athlete decided to unretire and return to the NFL for another season. Gisele didn’t take Brady’s decision lightly; however, their issues might be deeper than returning to the field.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Separate sources tell the outlet that their situation “It’s complicated,” the insider says. “There’s a lot more to it.”

The couple recently hired divorce attorneys. “She is the one steering the divorce,” a source says. “She is playing offense, and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly; he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

Brady doesn’t like to lose, and losing his wife goes against his vision of life. “Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life,” says the source. “Things always seem to go his way. He works hard; he’s a good guy, he hasn’t had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts.”

On Friday, September 30th, the model was photographed visiting a holistic healer in Florida. The alternative medicine woman was photographed cleansing her car with a piece of Palo Santo.

Palo Santo is considered to have to energize and healing properties and is used by Shamans and healers. It can be used to clean negative energy from your home, office, and in Bündchen’s case, car. It comes from a specific tree from the Yucatán Peninsula to Peru and Venezuela.