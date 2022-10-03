Gisele Bündchen seen out and about in Miami amid marital drama with Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen was recently photographed in Miami, following the news that her family would be staying in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.

The supermodel wore an all-white ensemble as she prepared to run some errands. Both Gisele and her husband Tom Brady have been making headlines for their marital drama, as it was also reported that they would be staying in separate homes in Miami amid the storm.

Gisele wore a white tee with matching white seats, sandals and minimal jewelry. The 45-year-old athlete returned to Miami, flying from Tampa on Monday, after sharing on his SiriusXM podcast that he attempted to get their “stuff on the ground level up a little bit higher,” in reference to the hurricane.

“I will say that it’s a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep,” he said about the storm. “They’re talking about pretty high storm surges and it’s a scary thing.”

Meanwhile the 42-year-old model was back in Miami by Wednesday, returning home from New York. And while the future of the couple remains uncertain, Page Six had previously reported that the pair are struggling “to make their marriage work and have grown apart,” according to a close source.

Back in March Gisele shared her thoughts about her husband returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said to Elle, revealing that they had “definitely had those conversations over and over again.”