Gisele Bündchen was the big absentee during Tom Brady’s first home game of the season

Gisele Bündchen, known for always supporting her husband from the stands, is making headlines for not attending Tom Brady’s first home game of the season. Over the weekend, the father of her children, alongside his team, played at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium this season.

Although the model was the big absentee of the day, the couple’s kids, 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, along with John “Jack” Edward, 15, were seen on the field.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

According to People, a source informed, “Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects.” However, everyone is wondering if she missed the game due to reports of her and Brady having relationship issues.

“They’re hitting a rough patch,” an insider previously said. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

The rocky situation is because Bündchen reportedly wants Brady to be more present. “No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family,” the source said. “And during the season, yes, he travels for games and trains, but he’s with his family a lot too.”

In February, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots and two for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced he was retiring in a lengthy statement shared on his Instagram.

Weeks later, the NFL athlete revealed that he’s not done just yet and will be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another year. “Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays,” wrote the football star’s ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. “Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!”

But Gisele Bündchen is not happy at all and is giving insight into some of the discussions she was having with Brady. “Obviously, I have my concerns,” she told Elle. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present.”

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she said. “But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”