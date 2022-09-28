Tom Brady evacuated from Tampa with his children amid Hurricane Ian

Now that it is confirmed that Hurricane Ian will land in Tampa, Florida, Tom Brady decided to take his kids to Miami. According to sources close to the athlete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, son Benjamin Rein, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, to their home in Miami. According to People, Gisele Bündchen will also be home sheltering with the family.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use the Miami Dolphins’ practice facility to avoid the impact zone. “The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made contingency plans for this week’s preparations for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs,” the club informed in a statement.

“The Buccaneers are expected to practice at the Miami Dolphins‘ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, starting on Wednesday, through the end of Week 4 preparations, if necessary. The Dolphins play at Cincinnati in Week Four and would be finished with their on-field preparations by Wednesday morning,” they added.

On Monday, Brady spoke about the temporary relocation through his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray podcast. “This is a little different for me,” he said. “I’ve never had to deal with anything like this. We had COVID for a couple years, and now with this seems like a pretty intense hurricane coming our way.”

He added, “I don’t think Tampa’s probably, I don’t think any place is very well suited for a hurricane to hit, but everyone in this area will be in our thoughts and prayers as we go through it. I know our team is going to have to adjust, go to Miami and practice there for the week, and then hopefully we can come back later in the week and play against the Chiefs Sunday night.”

“A lot of things can happen in a short period of time, and I think it’s suited for all of us to stay adaptable to the situation,” he said. “I don’t think that anyone’s really prepared for this. I know I’ve been preparing all morning and get all my stuff outside, try to put it inside, try to get all the stuff on the ground level up a little bit higher.”

“I’m right here on the bay, so they’re talking about pretty high storm surges, and it’s a scary thing,” he said, “I will say that it’s a scary thing when it really hits your doorstep.”

Days ago, Gisele Bündchen, known for always supporting her husband from the stands, began making headlines for not attending Brady’s first home game of the season. Over the weekend, the father of her children, alongside his team, played at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium.