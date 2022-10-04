Tom Brady warns ‘anyone who dates’ daughter Vivian: ‘I want to be crystal clear’

Tom Brady is not looking forward to seeing his 9-year-old daughter Vivian dating in the future. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently joked about any potential suitors interested in dating his daughter.

The 45-year-old athlete, who seems to be in the middle of marital drama with his wife Gisele Bündchen, recently posted a photo to Instagram Stories, pointing out what seemed to be a Halloween tombstone with the words, “Anyone Who Dates My Daughter.”

Brady wrote, “I want to be crystal clear,” showing that he agreed with the words on the tombstone, adding two crying-laughing emojis and a red heart to indicate that he was joking about it.

The sportsman and the model seem to be preparing for a divorce, as it was reported that they have both hired divorce lawyers following rumors of a breakup.

A close source to the couple told Page Six that their relationship seemed to be irreconcilable. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

The couple share 12-year-old Benjamin, 9-year-old Vivian, and Brady is also father to 15-year-old Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele was recently photographed in Miami, wearing an all-white ensemble as she prepared to run some errands, following news that the family would be staying in separate homes in Miami amid the storm.