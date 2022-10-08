Gisele Bündchen ‘is done’ with Tom Brady; ‘the kids love him’

It’s all eyes on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady since news broke that there was trouble in paradise. The couple has both hired divorce lawyers for what looks like an imminent split. Sources have been talking to various outlets, sharing insight into how they are feeling.

While there are problems in the marriage, the parents have the best interest of their children. A source told PEOPLE, “The kids love Tom,” adding, “He is a great dad.”

The couple shares Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old Vivian Lake, along with Brady’s son John Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this week Bündchen was spotted in Miami going to the gym with Vivan and Benjamin. The source told People, “She feels bad for the kids.”

Bündchen has reportedly been working with the lawyer for a “while.” An insider told People the mom “is done” with their marriage.” “She feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired,” they added.

While Bündchen, who recently visited a holistic healer, is ready to move on and figure out her life, the athlete is reportedly having a harder time. “Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life,” says the source.

“Things always seem to go his way. He works hard; he’s a good guy, and he hasn’t had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts,” an insider told People.

The couple has not talked publicly about the split, but many suspect that the “epic fight” revolved around his decision to come out of retirement earlier this year. The 42-year-old had been very open about her concerns about the dangers of football and his presence with their children.