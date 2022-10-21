Tom Brady says retirement is not in his future amid divorce from Gisele Bündchen

It looks like Tom Brady might be planning on playing on the field as long as his body lets him. Amid reports that a divorce is imminent between him and Gisele Bündchen, the athlete said there is “no retirement” in his future.

The news comes after ongoing speculation that the reason for their divorce was his decision to come out of retirement earlier this year.

The not so shocking news came Thursday during NBC’s Pro Football Talk Live when he was asked about the recent speculation from NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms that he might quit the season before going back into retirement.

“Well that’s really why I’m here, I’m here to announce, finally, you guys have pushed me to the brink,” he quipped about the former Buccaneers quarterback’s suggestion.

Once the giggles subsided, he cleared up any doubts about his commitment to the pig skin, telling reporters, “I love the sport, and I love the teammates, and I want to go do a great job with this team like I always have.” “No retirement in my future,” the father of three added.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady comments on the rumors and predictions that he might retire in the middle of the season. pic.twitter.com/miPUqexRaD — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 20, 2022

Simms made the comments while speculating whether Brady or Aaron Rodgers would be the first person to walk away from the season. “Some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady,“ Simms said, referencing Bündchen.

Along with the divorce, Brady’s attitude and energy on the field have been making headlines. After Brady was filmed yelling at his teammates at Sunday’s game, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Brady, “didn’t look like he wanted to be out there.”

“Maybe it was the pressure, and he was getting hit and whatever was going on. At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look fun for him. It just looked like a different Tom,” he said on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, per PEOPLE.