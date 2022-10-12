Gisele Bündchen reacts to Jay Shetty’s post about consistency in relationships

Gisele Bündchen reacted with an emoji to Jay Shetty’s recent post about relationship consistency. The 42-year-old supermodel left the emoticon on a post that read, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

“Love is a daily effort,” the former monk and author wrote in his caption. “Some days it may come easier than others, and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals 🙏.”

Bündchen’s social media interaction comes after hiring a divorce lawyer to reportedly end her marriage with her husband, Tom Brady. Reports of trouble between Brady and Bündchen began when the athlete decided to unretire and return to the NFL for another season. Gisele didn’t take Brady’s decision lightly; however, their issues might be deeper than returning to the field.

A source close to the 45-year-old quarterback revealed that he is broken. “It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” the insider told People. “He feels very hurt by her.” Separate sources tell the outlet that their situation “It’s complicated,” the insider says. “There’s a lot more to it.”

“She is the one steering the divorce,” a source says. “She is playing offense, and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly; he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”