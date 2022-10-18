Tom Brady is walking around without his wedding band

Tom Brady is not wearing his wedding band anymore! The athlete was spotted leaving his hotel ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in Pennsylvania. The 45-year-old quarterback recently sparked divorce rumors from his longtime wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Reports of trouble between Brady and Bündchen began when the athlete decided to unretire and return to the NFL for another season. Gisele didn’t take Brady’s decision lightly; however, their issues might be deeper than returning to the field.

A source close to Brady revealed that he is broken. “It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” the insider told People. “He feels very hurt by her.” Separate sources tell the outlet that their situation “It’s complicated,” the insider says. “There’s a lot more to it.”

The couple recently hired divorce attorneys. “She is the one steering the divorce,” a source says. “She is playing offense, and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her. He doesn’t want this to be ugly; he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

Brady doesn’t like to lose, and losing his wife goes against his vision of life. “Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life,” says the source. “Things always seem to go his way. He works hard; he’s a good guy, he hasn’t had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts.”

Back in March, Gisele shared her thoughts about her husband returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said to Elle, revealing that they had “definitely had those conversations over and over again.”