Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, shares a quote about relationships amid the athlete’s divorce

Tom Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan knows how to call it quits from the athlete. Moynahan took to social media to share a quote from marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon while Brady is divorcing Gisele Bündchen. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime,” the quote reads. “Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”

The 51-year-old actress also included Pharaon’s caption about breakups. “It’s much harder to be face to face with this. Our tolerance for it is low. And yet, some of our greatest gifts, offerings, and lessons come from this space,” the expert wrote.

©GettyImages



Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan

“The relationship that doesn’t work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn’t get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours.”

Moynahan’s cryptic comes after the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went separate ways when the athlete decided to unretire and return to the NFL for another season. Gisele didn’t take Brady’s decision lightly; however, their issues might be deeper than returning to the field.

In March, Gisele shared her thoughts about her husband returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present,” she said to Elle, revealing that they had “definitely had those conversations over and over again.”

Moynahan and Brady share 15-year-old son, Jack.