Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner co-parent while Jennifer Lopez is in Paris

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to show the power of co-parenting. The former couple was photographed outside their son Samuel Affleck’s school on Wednesday in Los Angeles.





Ben and Garner looked happy and on great terms as they chatted before parting ways. Samuel was wearing a basketball jersey, so they may have attended one of his games or practices.





It looks like Ben is the one who took Samuel home, as they were photographed walking down the street alone.

Samuel, 11, is the youngest member of the Garner/Affleck children. The couple also shares Violet Anne, 18, andSeraphina Rose, 15.

Now that Ben is married to Jennifer Lopez, they’re a part of a blended family. Lopez shares twins, Emme and Max, with Marc Anthony. The kids all seem to have a great relationship, with Seraphina and Emme seemingly besties.

They’ve also been a part of all the special celebrations, like their wedding. All their kids gave them away as they celebrated their nuptials in August 2022 in Georgia at his estate.

Jennifer Lopez enjoys Paris

Whenever Garner and Affleck reunite, headlines go crazy with theories that JLo is upset. But she’s already made it clear she respects her husband and his duties as a parent. “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” she told PEOPLE after reports ran wild that she was upset over his comments about Garner.

While Garner and Ben are on co-parenting duties, the singer, whose album This Is Me... Now is due on February 16, 2024, is in Paris for Fashion Week. The 54-year-old businesswoman has attended multiple shows in incredible outfits.





On January 24th, she attended the Elie Saab Haute Spring/Summer 2024 and the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on the same day with two striking looks.



©GettyImages



JLo at Valentino