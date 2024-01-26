Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor stop by the gym with Bubbles

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor were spotted on their way to the gym. The two were accompanied by an adorable guest: Bubbles, Manganiello’s beloved pet Chihuahua.

©GrosbyGroup



Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor

Manganiello and O’Connor looked like they were dressed for the gym, with Manganiello wearing a yellow tank top with the iconic logo of Gold’s Gym and some black sweatpants. He was carrying his dog Bubbles in one arm, who looked super comfortable wrapped in a little towel. O’Connor also wore black sweatpants, a black top, and a brown and furry sweater. She wore her hair in a ponytail and had on some sunglasses.

Fans of Bubbles should not be surprised to see her at the gym. The puppy is often seen with Manganiello, going to awards shows, trips in various parts of the world, and more. In previous occasions, Manganiello has discussed his relationship with Bubbles, which was intense since the moment they first laid eyes on each other. “I went downstairs, went outside, this little head pops up out of her lap and squirms, runs over to me,” he said in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I pick her up and she starts growling at everybody else, like ‘get away from us. This is my man now.’”

Manganiello clearly loves Bubbles

Manganiello and Bubbles spend a lot of time together, with him often sharing updates of his dog on social media. In a post shared last year, Manganiello shared a photo alongside Bubbles titled “Bubble-ception,” which made reference to the fact that the image was packed with Bubbles memorabilia, including a coffee mug with Bubbles’ face on it, a sweater, and a silver sculpture.