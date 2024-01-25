Jennifer Lopez stuns in jaw-dropping floral cape and plunging gown at Elie Saab Haute Paris Fashion Week

The first Paris Fashion Week of 2024 is in full effect, and Jennifer Lopez is stealing the show with her amazing and unique looks. On January 24th, she attended the Elie Saab Haute Spring/Summer 2024 show, where she looked stunning in a green plunge dress with an intricate floral cape.



JLo, who recently released the first single and music video off her album, This Is Me... Now, wore a velvet olive green ribbon in her hair, which has been a big trend lately. Her hair looked perfectly polished, with half of it clipped.



She accessorized with diamond earrings, which matched the belt on her sheer gown, and chunky heels. Once inside, she happily enjoyed the show, looking gorgeous. Her wedding ring, which was perfectly chosen by Ben Affleck, was also a stunning addition to the look.



Lopez’s busy schedule

Once Lopez leaves Paris, she will be back on stage. This week, it was announced that the singer will be a musical guest at Saturday Night Live on February 3, with Ayo Edebiri serving as host.

Lopez will also be serving as producer for the new animated film, Bob the Builder, while In the Heights star Anthony Ramos will voice the title character.

Per Variety, the film follows Roberto (aka Bob) who travels to Puerto Rico for a major construction job. The audiences will see Bob as he “takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”