Vittoria de Savoy, the princess heir, dazzled in Paris alongside her mother

At the age of 20, Vittoria de Savoy, the eldest daughter of Prince Filiberto and actress Clotilde Courau, is a princess without a kingdom. Despite her youth, she has already made a mark in the fashion world. She attended Paris Fashion Week with her mother to witness Dior’s latest haute couture proposals for the upcoming spring-summer season.

This marks another milestone for the influencer princess, model, heir to the dynastic rights of the House of Savoy, and great-granddaughter of Italy’s last monarch.

The arrival of the millennial princess and her mother in the French capital caused quite a stir. Perfectly coordinated in black pants and coats, Vittoria posed solo on the red carpet, wearing a very preppy ensemble consisting of a short-sleeved gingham jacket and a black headband with a bow that gave her a chic look.

For the Princess, Dior’s proposals, which she viewed from the front row, were “sublime.” Later in the evening, she had the opportunity to attend the party hosted by the French fashion house to celebrate the runway show.

Interested in the world of fashion, Vittoria would have been destined to be the future queen of Italy if the monarchy had not been abolished in the 1946 referendum. Last summer, her father announced that he was renouncing his dynastic rights in favor of his eldest daughter as the heir of the Savoys.

©GettyImages



Vittoria de Savoy’s parents: Prince Emmanuele Filiberto of Savoy and Clotilde Courau

Thanks to the modification in the Salic Law of 2020, which applied primogeniture rather than the preference of male over female, Vittoria became the rightful heir. Without this change, Filiberto’s two daughters could have been set aside in favor of Amadeo de Savoy Aosta, Vittorio Emanuele’s cousin, with whom he maintains a dispute over the leadership of the Royal House.

Vittoria is not of Italian birth, as she was born in Geneva, Switzerland, on December 28, 2003. She is the Princess of Carignano and the Marchioness of Ivrea, currently working at the Karin Models agency. She has a 17-year-old sister, Luisa, who is the Princess of Chieri and the Countess of Salemi. She balances her work as a model with the dream of creating her own clothing brand. As the heir of the Savoys, she also participates in institutional events of the House.

