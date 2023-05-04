Lauren Sanchez revisits her days as a reporter and shares a video of scary dog rescue

Lauren Sanchez is thinking back on her days as a news anchor. The journalist and TV personality shared a throwback of herself reporting on a stressful story involving an owner and his dog.

The video shows Sanchez as she worked as a news anchor on “Good Day LA.” She sits in the desk and reports the story, which follows a man, his dog, and the tragedy that almost occurred in an elevator. The video shows the footage of the man in the elevator, who is distracted and doesn’t notice that his dog is right out of the elevator doors. The doors close, separating the dog from the owner, with the elevator’s camera showing the owner panicking and holding onto the leash.

“He thinks his dog has been killed,” said Sanchez. “Now look at the video of what happens on the dog side,” she said. The video then shows the elevator door closing and the dog being kept out of it. When the elevator goes up, so does the dog. Thankfully, the leash snapped and the dog dropped down to the floor, unharmed despite the scare. “The bulldog is completely fine and is finally reunited with his owner,” concludes Sanchez.

Sanchez shared the clip on her Instagram stories, thanking the original user for sharing the story. “Wow,” she wrote. “Thanks for sharing. Love a good throwback!”

This past week, Sanchez and her boyfriend Jeff Bezos were spotted in Beverly Hills. The two attended a party alongside some of the most notorious celebrities working today, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber, and more.

