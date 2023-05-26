Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s $175M mansion is back in construction

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are the couple of the moment after news broke that the billionaire proposed to the Emmy award-winning host. The couple has been living their best life aboard a $500 million superyacht, visiting places like Mallorca, Spain, and Cannes, France, while their soon-to-be mansion is in construction.



Bezos purchased the Beverly Hills estate for nearly $175 million in 2020. Construction was halted on it last month, but in photos published by DailyMail, workers are back on the property, working on the roof.



©GrosbyGroup



The 10 acre estate is in Beverly Hills

The 10-acre beachfront private estate is huge. It has a three-story main home, a guest house, a gym, a pergola, and a security guard house. The outlet notes that he planned to extend the property with a new pool house, powder room, and retaining walls.



©GrosbyGroup



Bezos purchased the house next door too

With all the money Bezos has, you can’t buy time, and they are going to have to wait sometime before it is to their liking. The DaiyMail revealed that when they make it back to the states from their adventure, they will live at the Malibu compound of Kardashian money manager, and financial guru, Lester Knispel.

Of course, It’s not the only property Bezos has. DailyMail notes his profile is thought to be worth $600 million, and the couple splits their time between the homes. He even bought the house next door to the mansion for $10 million the same year.

He also owns four apartments inside an art-deco block on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and a mansion in Washington D.C. that he purchased for $23 million in 2016.

A wedding on the horizon

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2019, has still not confirmed the news, but Sanchez had proudly been wearing the stunning diamond. Bezos is rumored to have proposed with an estimated $2.5 million engagement ring. Their friends are “thrilled.” “He has all the money in the world, and what was missing was someone to share it with, and everybody on both sides is very happy,” a source told PEOPLE.

They said the businessman and pilot have been talking about it for a long time. “All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right,” the insider said.