Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos celebrated their engagement with a $4,000 wine: Report

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have much to celebrate. After dating for five years, the couple has shared the news of their engagement. According to a new report, their celebration took place in an exclusive restaurant in Cannes, France, where they cheered with a bottle of a $4,000 wine.

PEOPLE reports that Sanchez and Bezos were at a restaurant called La Petite Maison. They were joined by Bezos’ sister, Christina Bezos Poore, and her husband, Steve Poore. The foursome sat a table with a view of the Mediterranean and shared a bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru, priced at €4,000, which is about $4,285.

The source that spoke to PEOPLE said that the Bezos and Sanchez were happy but “didn’t want to make a fuss.” While Bezos is a regular guest at La Petite Maison, it appears like he doesn’t enjoy making a big deal out of things. The restaurant is known for its musicians, which serenade tables with pop hits.

Over the past few weeks, Bezos and Sanchez have been enjoying their time in Europe. The couple has been aboard Bezos’ yacht, and have stopped by various locations in Spain and France. TMZ reports that Bezos proposed while the two were near Mallorca or Ibiza, but haven’t revealed much details about the moment.

Per The New York Post, the couple is incredibly happy to be engaged. “They were telling everyone they were engaged; they were so excited. They are completely in love,” said a source.