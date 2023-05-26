The love between Lauren Sanchez and her younger sister Elena Sanchez Blair

The entertainment industry has been buzzing with news about the engagement of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos, overshadowing other headlines. With the news fresh out, the couple must already be planning their wedding.

Lauren’s younger sister, who is 13 years her junior, is her closest confidante and most likely will be helping with the planning.

Unlike Lauren, an award-winning journalist, Elena prefers to live a low-key life away from the public eye and spends her time in Seattle raising her four children and working as a photographer.

Lauren often posts about her affection and respect for her sister on social media, with one such instance being in July of last year when she shared a poignant message featuring Elena, who is known as Elena S. Blair.

The photo shows the Sanchez sisters standing next to Nikko, Lauren’s oldest son from her previous relationship. The TV presenter also extended her birthday greetings to her sister alongside the photo. “Happy 40th to my sister, best friend, second mother of my children, and one of the kindest people I know. I love you so much, Elena, and I am beyond thankful for you every day. The best is yet to come,“ she wrote.

Lauren, the best older sister

Despite a 13-year age gap, Elena and Lauren have a close bond. Lauren had taken care of Elena since her birth despite entering adolescence when Elena was born. A touching photo shared on social media shows Lauren holding Elena as a newborn, a testament to their strong relationship. Elena honored Lauren’s birthday in December last year with an emotional post dedicated to her beloved sister.

“That baby in this photo is me. And holding me is my sister, the day I was born. @laurenwsanchez Thank Goodness someone took these photos of the exact moment when we met. What a gift. I don’t remember I, of course, but I feel it. Because she has been holding me like this both literally and metaphorically ever since. She and I, we get each other, and nobody comes between me and my sister.❤️Today is her birthday!! Lauren, my kids other mother, my best friend, my ride or die, I hope you know how much I love you! Happy Birthday!! I have never seen you happier and I know it’s just the beginning. I love you!” she wrote.

To these touching congratulations, Lauren replied: “I love you so much. It would take pages and pages to describe how much you mean to me and my family. You are truly my best friend but above everything, you are the kindest person I know. I’m lucky to call you my sister.“.

Their close and adorable relationship must have sparked some ideas for Lauren and Jeff Bezos’ dream day, which is now one of the most highly anticipated events.