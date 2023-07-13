Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup
TONED AND FIT

Lauren Sanchez shows off her toned tummy while Jeff Bezos heads to ‘billionaire summer camp’

The soon to be bride was spending quality time with a friend

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Lauren Sánchez has been traveling the world with her fiancée Jeff Bezos on sea and in the air, but she spent time on land this week in California. The Emmy Award-winning journalist looked toned and fit in Santa Monia in an all-white, future bride-approved look.

Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup
Lauren Sanchez looked toned and fit in California

The Black Ops Aviation founder, who recently rocked a bikini, was leaving the Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, where she enjoyed dinner with a friend. For the occasion, Sanchez wore a white cropped top that showed off her toned abs, arms, and shoulders.

While Sanchez has been enjoying California, Bezos headed to the annual Allen & Co summer conference, at Sun Valley Lodge in Idaho. Called the “billionaire summer camp” the event is known for attracting billionaires and influential individuals from the business and entertainment industries.

Celebrity Sightings In Portofino - June 12, 2023©GettyImages
Jeff and Lauren explore Portofino on his superyacht

They’ve both had a busy summer in Europe, visiting France, recently ending their trip in Sardinia.

It’s been a love-filled 2023 for the couple. Although they have not confirmed the news themselves, it was revealed in May that the Amazon founder proposed to the host and pilot in Spain to start their venture to the French Riviera. She’s been rocking a giant diamond ring 20-carat diamond reportedly worth around $2.5 million.

