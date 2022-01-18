Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon could play her mother in upcoming biopic

Who better to capture the magic of Madonna than her very own offspring?

According to reports from the Mirror, the “Material Girl” singer may be played by her 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon in a film about her life.

It goes without saying that the young model and actress looks like a young version of her 63-year-old mother, making many fans think this would be a perfect choice for the movie. Others said to be in the running to play the pop star are Black Widow actress Florence Pugh and Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox, who was recently seen out with Madonna.

Reports confirm that a script for the project has already been finalized with help from Girl On The Train writer Erin Cressida Wilson. Filming is set to start soon, which comes 40 years after her debut single, “Everybody” was released in October 1982.

A source close to the biopic told the Mirror that the film will open in the 1970s, depicting a young Madonna as she is struggling to get her career off the ground. The singer herself previously described her story as a “happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly” tale of the making of an icon.

“It’s going to be a powerful and true depiction of Madonna’s life – think Bohemian Rhapsody, not Mamma Mia!,” the source told the publication.

While some fans thought Julia Fox’s recent run-in with Madge meant she could be playing the pop star in the film, it looks like her role will be something else entirely.

After Madonna talked about their encounter on Instagram earlier this week, saying she “went to dinner with Julia [Fox] to talk about my movie,” EW reported that the 31-year-old is actually being considered to play the role of actress Debi Mazar, the singer‘s longtime friend.