Watch Evan Rachel Wood’s spot on Madonna impersonation

Evan Rachel Wood is back on the small screen. The talented actress stars in “Westworld” and stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to discuss her upcoming projects, including playing Madonna in the upcoming movie, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Wood and Fallon discussed the new season of “Westworld” and shared some of what her character is up to. Then they discussed her role in the film “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” where she co-stars alongside Daniel Radcliffe, and plays Madonna. Fallon showed an image of her in costume, showing how much she looked Madonna herself.

“I thought I was gonna take a break for the rest of the year and then I got an email and the first thing I read is ‘You’ve been offered the role of Madonna,’ and I just burst out laughing,” she said.

Wood then provided some details of the part and why the fact that it wasn’t a biopic lowered some of the pressure of playing a musical icon she loves. “I was like ‘Oh God, do I want to do this? This is a lot of responsibility.’ But it’s in a comedy. It’s not a Madonna biopic,“ she said. Then, showing off her skills, Wood provided a pitch-perfect rendition of the way Madonna spoke in the ‘80s. ”She was very nasally and everything she said was very intentional. She disarms everyone that interviews her by... just sort of looking at them.”

“Wow,” Fallon said.

Wood concludes her segment in the show by spontaneously singing “Material Girl,” and then performing renditions of Janis Joplin and Alanis Morisette.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson. The movie tracks Weird Al’s life, including his childhood, rise to fame, and memorable celebrity love affairs.