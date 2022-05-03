Daniel Radcliffe shows off his ripped abs in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ teaser

We have our first look at the WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic, and it looks pretty epic. The teaser trailer dropped Tuesday, and fans can’t stop talking about the 38-second mark: a ripped, shirtless, Radcliffe in a wig drinking from a bottle of alcohol on stage and spitting it up into the air. The three seconds of magic has his grown-up Harry Potter fans swooning.

It was announced in January, that Yankovich would be sharing his, “true and untold story” with the world. The musician tweeted at the time, “So… I’m making a movie.”

Weird Al has said he “no doubt whatsoever” it will be the film future generations remember Radcliffe for. “I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” he said.

The film will be available to stream exclusively on Roku, and production kicked off in Los Angeles on February 10th. There is no official release date, but with a teaser trailer already out into the wild, we can hopefully get excited to see it at the end of this year or early in 2023.

The biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time, is reportedly holding nothing back in the biopic as he explores everything from his childhood, rise to fame, love affairs, and ‘depraved lifestyle.’ Executive producer Eric Appel said, “When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.”