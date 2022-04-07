Coming soon

10 upcoming biopics we can’t wait to see

Biopics are all the rage now.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Biopics are experiencing a good moment right now. These types of movies have long been a source of fascination for viewers, showing actors taking on the great challenge of becoming someone else, making people forget about their personas for the duration of the film.

In the coming years, there’s a string of exciting biopics coming to theaters and streaming services, taking on the lives of emblematic singers, actors and people who’ve been a part of important moments in history. Scroll down to have a look at some of the most exciting biopics in development:

Blonde

Marilyn Portrait©GettyImages
Marilyn Monroe portrait from the year 1954.

Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” is coming to Netflix this year, becoming the first NC-17 movie that’s produced by the streamer. Expectations are high; it stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and it’s based on Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized account of Marilyn Monroe’s life, including her childhood, rise to fame, and controversial marriages and relationships.

Elvis

Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet©GettyImages
Austin Butler with his hair dyed black; Elvis style.

Baz Luhrman’s take on “Elvis” looks like it’s going to be a lot, which is the norm for his films. It stars Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, following the rise of Elvis Presley and the relationship between him and his manager. It comes out June 24th.

Madonna

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Show©GettyImages
Madonna at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards.


Madonna’s biopic remains unnamed, yet the casting process has fans keeping track of the film to a degree that’s relatively unheard of. According to a rep that spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, the casting process has been “grueling” submitting participants to choreography sessions with Madonna’s choreographer that can last up to 10 hours. Actresses that are rumored to be in the running include Florence Pugh, Julia Garner, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, and singers like Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira.

Weird: The Weird Al Jankovic Story

"The Lost City" UK Screening - Arrivals©GettyImages
Daniel Radcliffe at the premiere of “The Lost City.”

Starring Daniel Radcliffe,Weird: The Weird Al Jankovic Story” follows Jankovic’s career and relationships. “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” said Radcliffe in a statement. “I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100% unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

Going Electric

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals©GettyImages
Timothee Chalamet at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Going Electric” is the Bob Dylan biopic, starring Timothee Chalamet. According to Deadline, the film follows the early years of Bob Dylan’s career, when Dylan rose to fame in the folk music scene. While there’s no news of when it’ll be released, it’s meant to be directed by James Mangold and it’s an exciting projects for Chalamet and Dylan fans alike.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Whitney Houston©GettyImages
Whitney Houston remains one of the world’s most beloved performers.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is expected this December and it’ll star Naomi Ackie, known for her role in the Star Wars films. The film will feature many of Whitney Houston’s iconic songs and it’ll likely be a contender come awards season.

Fever

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Media Center©GettyImages
Michelle Williams at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Michelle Williams stars as Peggy Lee in “Fever.” According to some rumors, Reese Witherspoon is meant to be producing while Billie Eilish is involved in one form or another, perhaps acting or perhaps writing some original music for the project.

Hurricanna

Anna Nicole Smith©Anna Nicole Smith official
Anna Nicole Smith was an important presence in the ‘90s.

Hurricanna” is based on the life of Anna Nicole Smith. While not much is known about the project, it’s an exciting endeavor, tackling one of the most scandalous personalities in Hollywood history.

She Said

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards - Press Room©GettyImages
Carey Mulligan at the Critics Choice Awards.

She Said” follows the Harvey Weistein investigations and the rise of the #MeToo movement. It stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as The New York Times journalists who broke the story. Many films have tackled #MeToo in the past couple of years, with varying degrees of success, but the involvement of the two lead actresses and the source material makes this an intriguing addition to the list.

Faithfull

EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Arrivals©GettyImages
Lucy Boynton at the 2022 BAFTAs.

Lastly, there’s “Faithfull,” starring Lucy Boynton, who’ll portray the English singer Marianne Faithfull. The film follows her career, her addictions and her infamous relationship with Mick Jagger.

