10 upcoming biopics we can’t wait to see

Biopics are experiencing a good moment right now. These types of movies have long been a source of fascination for viewers, showing actors taking on the great challenge of becoming someone else, making people forget about their personas for the duration of the film.

In the coming years, there’s a string of exciting biopics coming to theaters and streaming services, taking on the lives of emblematic singers, actors and people who’ve been a part of important moments in history. Scroll down to have a look at some of the most exciting biopics in development:

Blonde

©GettyImages



Marilyn Monroe portrait from the year 1954.

Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” is coming to Netflix this year, becoming the first NC-17 movie that’s produced by the streamer. Expectations are high; it stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and it’s based on Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized account of Marilyn Monroe’s life, including her childhood, rise to fame, and controversial marriages and relationships.

Elvis

©GettyImages



Austin Butler with his hair dyed black; Elvis style.

Baz Luhrman’s take on “Elvis” looks like it’s going to be a lot, which is the norm for his films. It stars Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, following the rise of Elvis Presley and the relationship between him and his manager. It comes out June 24th.

Madonna