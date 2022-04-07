10 upcoming biopics we can’t wait to see

Biopics are experiencing a good moment right now. These types of movies have long been a source of fascination for viewers, showing actors taking on the great challenge of becoming someone else, making people forget about their personas for the duration of the film.
In the coming years, there’s a string of exciting biopics coming to theaters and streaming services, taking on the lives of emblematic singers, actors and people who’ve been a part of important moments in history. Scroll down to have a look at some of the most exciting biopics in development:
Blonde
Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” is coming to Netflix this year, becoming the first NC-17 movie that’s produced by the streamer. Expectations are high; it stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and it’s based on Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalized account of Marilyn Monroe’s life, including her childhood, rise to fame, and controversial marriages and relationships.
Elvis
Baz Luhrman’s take on “Elvis” looks like it’s going to be a lot, which is the norm for his films. It stars Tom Hanks and Austin Butler, following the rise of Elvis Presley and the relationship between him and his manager. It comes out June 24th.
Madonna
Madonna’s biopic remains unnamed, yet the casting process has fans keeping track of the film to a degree that’s relatively unheard of. According to a rep that spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, the casting process has been “grueling” submitting participants to choreography sessions with Madonna’s choreographer that can last up to 10 hours. Actresses that are rumored to be in the running include Florence Pugh, Julia Garner, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, and singers like Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira.
Weird: The Weird Al Jankovic Story
Starring Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Weird Al Jankovic Story” follows Jankovic’s career and relationships. “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” said Radcliffe in a statement. “I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100% unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”
Going Electric
“Going Electric” is the Bob Dylan biopic, starring Timothee Chalamet. According to Deadline, the film follows the early years of Bob Dylan’s career, when Dylan rose to fame in the folk music scene. While there’s no news of when it’ll be released, it’s meant to be directed by James Mangold and it’s an exciting projects for Chalamet and Dylan fans alike.
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is expected this December and it’ll star Naomi Ackie, known for her role in the Star Wars films. The film will feature many of Whitney Houston’s iconic songs and it’ll likely be a contender come awards season.
Fever
Michelle Williams stars as Peggy Lee in “Fever.” According to some rumors, Reese Witherspoon is meant to be producing while Billie Eilish is involved in one form or another, perhaps acting or perhaps writing some original music for the project.
Hurricanna
“Hurricanna” is based on the life of Anna Nicole Smith. While not much is known about the project, it’s an exciting endeavor, tackling one of the most scandalous personalities in Hollywood history.
She Said
“She Said” follows the Harvey Weistein investigations and the rise of the #MeToo movement. It stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as The New York Times journalists who broke the story. Many films have tackled #MeToo in the past couple of years, with varying degrees of success, but the involvement of the two lead actresses and the source material makes this an intriguing addition to the list.
Faithfull
Lastly, there’s “Faithfull,” starring Lucy Boynton, who’ll portray the English singer Marianne Faithfull. The film follows her career, her addictions and her infamous relationship with Mick Jagger.