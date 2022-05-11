When and where to watch the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will take place this Sunday, May 15, live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. The event will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET and will also be available on Peacock.

The show will honor the best in music and their popularity in the charts, in addition to present performances by Miranda Lambert, Sheeran, Elle King, Becky G, Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Florence + the Machine, Maxwell and Silk Sonic.

©Billboard Music Awards





“This will be unlike any awards show – I’m bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high,” the award’s host, Diddy, said in a statement. “The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I’m excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see.”

Mary J. Blige will also take the stage during the night. The legendary rapper is also the 2022 Icon Award recipient. “My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I could never have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses, and now even my own music festival,” Blige said in a statement. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music.”

©GettyImages



Mary J. Blige attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

She added: “To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

This year’s star-studded ceremony includes Justin Bieber, who is nominated in 13 categories, The Weeknd, leading with 17, and Doja Cat, who earned 14 nominations.